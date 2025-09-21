Meghan Markle receives disappointing news: 'Never will'

Meghan Markle has received a disappointing news amid reports the duchess wants to reinvent herself as a global figure.

The media insider has told the Radar Online, Meghan wants to ‘reinvent herself as a global figure’ and erase the image of a struggling TV actress.

The royal source further said, "Just like Gwyneth Paltrow walked away from acting and built Goop, Meghan wants to shift into a lifestyle and leadership role.”

However, the insider said, "The difference is Gwyneth had an Oscar and an A-list career behind her – Meghan never will, and she is nowhere near as respected as Kate among the royals or royal fans."

Another spy tells the outlet, Meghan is also ‘jealous’ of the amount of fans Kate has, and even sees her as a ‘love rival’ in a way as she knows she's beautiful.

The fresh claims came amid reports Meghan Markle has reportedly issued a ‘horrific ultimatum’ to her husband Prince Harry over sister-in-law Kate Middleton bond.

Meghan wants Harry to leave the Princess of Wales behind "forever."

The source close to Meghan and Harry has claimed, "Meghan hasn't sugar-coated her demand – she wants Kate gone from the equation entirely.

"She views Harry's nostalgia for that bond as a danger, and she's insisted he cut ties for good. To her, holding on to Kate only makes him appear vulnerable."