Queen Camilla sends Prince Harry a message after King Charles meeting

Prince Harry has been sent a message by his step mother

Prince Harry has just been handed a message by Queen Camilla, many believe, and its come after his meeting with King Charles at Clarence House.

Insight into this message sent, has been shared by royal author Sally Bedell Smith.

According to People magazine Smith believes, “The fact that Camilla wasn’t there — when she was before — would show that Harry has signaled something to him that he could be trusted one-on-one.”

A big reason for this attempt at building trust has to do with getting to see Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet more often, the expert explained.

In regards Prince Harry’s efforts though, Smith also feels he “seems to be doing the right things at the moment to try and mend bridges, and that’s the most important thing for everybody – and for those grandchildren their grandfather has [rarely] met.”

All of this has come despite earlier reports being clear on Queen Camilla’s stance regarding the Duke. “She [Camilla] has been the principal voice urging Charles to slow down and take things easy. The last thing she wants him to do is to get stressed out over a meeting with Harry,” Smith added. But King Charles it seems “wants this settled, not just because he loves both his sons, but because it has been so destabilizing for the monarchy.”

What is pertinent to mention regarding the father-son’s meeting, “the meeting was sparked by a handwritten letter from Harry earlier this year to Charles expressing his desire to reconnect.”

According to Us Weekly, “they were not sure it was going to happen until just in the last week."