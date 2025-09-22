Prince Harry releases strong statement after King Charles decision

Prince Harry speaks out speaks out after strict King Charles decision

Prince Harry has issued a strong statement, reacting to King Charles’ decision regarding his royal future.

The Duke of Sussex’s spokesperson has made it clear that his current focus remains solely on his father.

“The Duke has made it clear that the focus, as it relates to his family, is his father — beyond that, and on any other issues as it relating to the Royal family, we won’t be commenting,” the source told Page Six.

The statement comes amid renewed speculation about his potential return to royal duties following his brief reunion with Charles at Clarence House in London.

It comes after Charles made a final decision not to allow Harry any part-time role within the monarchy.

Despite Harry’s recent visit to the UK and brief meeting with the King, Palace sources have indicated that the idea of him splitting time between royal work in Britain and family life in the US is not being considered.

The King is said to be standing firm on the late Queen Elizabeth II’s position that working members of the Royal family cannot operate in a “half-in, half-out” capacity.

A royal source also dismissed suggestions that Harry’s visit would open the doors of palace to him and he would be forgiven.

During his visit to UK, Harry spoke with Joss Stone, who later told Hello! Magazine that the Duke praised the “wonderful schools” in UK.

“He was saying how wonderful the schools are here and how important community is for children,” he said of Harry.

“It was nice to share that with him because it’s exactly why we felt drawn to come back.”