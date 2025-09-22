Dua Lipa reveals how she prepares to walk in heels

Dua Lipa reveals what helps her move around in heels effortlessly

Dua Lipa says her workout helps her with more than just staying fit.

The popstar, 30, went into the details in a recent interview with Vogue, revealing how adding reformer Pilates have strengthened her muscles enough to perform in heels.

“I love that I see such instant results from reformer Pilates. It’s like some of the best forms of strength training for me,” she told the magazine.

“I’m in heels all the time, so my core is incredibly important. You’ve got to have a really strong core because if you have a strong core, then you’ve got a strong lower back, and that really helps when you’re dancing and you’re up on your feet for a very long time.”

The singer has spilled the beans on her bold fashion choices as well in earlier interviews.

“Everyone is allowed to wear whatever they want, and it’s so important that they do. This is the way we move forward in the world. We have to break the norms," she shared with Refinery29.

"If women wearing womenswear is deemed normal, women wearing menswear should be normal, too… I’ve never really wanted to put myself in a box and say, This is my style and these are my style staples. I love to experiment and play around.”

On the work front, Dua is currently on her global Radical Optimism tour supporting her 2024 album and has confirmed she’s working on new music for her next record.