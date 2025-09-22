Justin Bieber's plans for Coachella 2026 come to the surface

Justin Bieber has a few plans when it comes to 2026 Coachella

A well placed insider has just come forward to reveal everything Justin Bieber plans for Coachella 2026.

The insider in question spoke to Us Weekly while delivering the singer’s plans and admitted that while Coachella is still seven months away, the star has already started work on “what his show will look like, including putting together his setlist.”

What is pertinent to mention is that the singer’s performances will span two days, April 11th and 18th.

They also added, “he wants to showcase his Swag albums but will also do a lot of his older hits. The goal is to make it a celebration of his career and where he’s at now. He’s already throwing out ideas for special guests too.”

His wife has also had a major role in motivating him, according a separate source, “Hailey was definitely the driving force behind Justin doing Coachella.”

Reason being “as someone who grew up on his music, she always reminds him that he’s the Justin Bieber. She knows firsthand how much it means to his fans to see him back on stage, so she was like, ‘You have to do this!'”