Sarah Michelle Gellar spills her darkest daily ritual

Sarah Michelle Gellar reveals what she likes 'at the end of the night'

Sarah Michelle Gellar has dedicated some special moments to sipping a “bitter” cocktail.

Catching up with PEOPLE magazine, the 48-year-old American actress, who has partnered with Campari to host the 13th annual Negroni Week, a celebration of the bitter-forward cocktail and the bartending community behind it, opened up about her favourite drink and revealed that she likes to have Negroni.

Gellar said, “I like to have one good cocktail at the end of the night. The key to it is that it's always made correctly, because to make a proper Negroni, you have to have Campari, you have your gin, you have your vermouth, and it's that simple.”

The Dexter: Original Sin star went on to shed light on the reason why she is fond of the classic drink, quipping, “you're always guaranteed to get a good cocktail,” thanks to its simplicity.

“I find that sometimes other cocktails, it's like it's up to each bartender how they make it, but this way, you got your Campari, you know you're good,” she stated.

Notably, Negroni Week, held from September 22 to September 28 with Imbibe Magazine, has grown into a world charity event. It raises money for Slow Food, an organisation that works in over 160 countries to protect biodiversity and support fairness through food culture.