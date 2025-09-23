 
Rihanna, A$AP Rocky's kids: Do they listen to their parents' songs?

A$AP Rocky, who is expecting his third child with partner Rihanna, shared that sons RZA, 3, and Riot Rose, 2, prefer kiddie songs over their superstar parents’ hits

September 23, 2025

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky’s kids: Do they listen to their parents' songs?

A$AP Rocky has finally revealed whether his and Rihanna's kids listen to their parents' music.

In a new interview with GQ, the 36-year-old rapper reflected on raising young children.

When he was asked if his and Rihanna's sons, RZA, 3, and Riot Rose, 2, are allowed to listen to their music, the proud father replied, "Now, if they wanted to."

“They don’t request their parents’ music," he continued. "They can’t even develop the concept of having famous parents at this moment... Their little brains are still developing, so whenever they’re ready, they can listen to my music. "

"I need them to know Dad is a rockstar, Mommy’s a rockstar. It’s okay," added the Sundress singer.

Rocky further told the outlet that he's confident that "in a year or two, they'll be up in my business," adding, "Right now, they're kind of too young to understand that."

Talking about his life as a dad, the Praise the Lord crooner shared, “I got nothing but love to give to these little ones. And as you can see, what occupies a lot of my heart capacity is my family.”

It is pertinent to mention that Rihanna is currently expecting her third child with Rocky.

