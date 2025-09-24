Prince Harry breaks into sadness recalling his life

Prince Harry takes on a sadder look reflecting on his life

Prince Harry has turned sad while recalling the way his life turned out, after reaching adulthood.

For those unversed, the comment came in a video about Disneyland, in a ABC documentary The Happiest Story On Earth: 70 Years Of Disneyland.

At the time the Duke said, “I remember losing it as a kid with all the characters. Like, losing it, like ‘oh this is amazing’. With my mum and my brother. I remember it very well.”

Body language expert Judi James believes this hints towards a lot of sadness.

She even told Express UK, “Harry doesn't just talk about his childhood memories here, he acts them out, going into a childlike state with his body language to express his excitement at the time but then falling into a rather more nostalgic and sadder mood when reflecting the memories as an adult.”

Because “as he talks about the rides his shoulders rise upward along with his eyebrows in a childlike expression of excitement.”

And “when he talks about 'losing it' he looks upward too, mimicking the small child he was looking up at all the magical rides. His eyes are wide with wonder and he even gasps a few times.”

However, the biggest point was when Prince William was mentioned because “when he tells the interviewer he 'went there with my mum and my brother', his eyes come down to perform an eye-dart suggesting he is reflecting on those two people, and his facial expression takes on a sadder look,” Ms James explained before signing off.