Prince Harry gets King Charles nod, William's concerns stall reunion

Prince Harry is getting closer to healing his rift with his dad King Charles, but William's concerns remain a major hurdle in their reunion.

Harry and King Charles seem to be starting a new chapter as father and son put their feued aside while William's warning still looms as he has lost all his trust in his younger brother after his memoir Spare and interviews.

Some royal commentators also believe the rift between Harry and Charles could gradually be mended if Harry respects the royal family's privacy.

King Charles positively reacted to Harry's wish to see him last year, and the father-son duo also had a meeting, raising hope of their reconciliation.

Insiders claim William's mind won't change anytime soon, with the future monarch believing 'Harry is impossible.'

The current situation also reveal that a reconciliation between Harry and his father is likely, but he will have to make more of an effort to win back William's heart back.

However, Princess Kate, who always wants Harry to return to the royal fold, may help ease tensions between the two royal brothers.

Th British monarch's two sons are not believed to have talked since the death of the late Queen, and on the third anniversary of her death in September, were just seven miles apart as Harry visited Windsor to visit their grandmother's grave.

Royal expert Jennie Bond also believes that Harry's reconciliation with William is a much bigger ask.

"A parent can forgive a child far more readily than siblings tend to reconcile. Harry has said he wants his father and his brother back in his life," explained to the Mirror.