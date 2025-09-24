 
Jessica Mulroney afraid of Meghan Markle's reaction if she writes a tell-all

Jessica Mulroney could speak out but worries Meghan Markle still holds power

F. Quraishi
September 24, 2025

Jessica Mulroney fears backlash from Meghan Markle over possible memoir

Jessica Mulroney, Meghan Markle’s former best friend, is reportedly afraid to speak publicly about their fallout out of fear of how the Duchess of Sussex might react.

Despite being offered over $1 million to write a tell-all memoir, sources have said that the Canadian stylist is hesitant because Meghan still has influence, especially in Canada.

According to a report, Jessica once vowed never to discuss their friendship. However, insiders have now claimed she’s “biding her time.”

"Meghan still has a lot of eyes and ears in Canada. I suspect Jessica is not sure what to do [with what she knows],” the source told Daily Mail.

They added, “Meghan is still pretty powerful and they have a lot of people in common."

They continued, "She is probably biding her time. She lost her career but to come after Meghan could be perceived as being petty and bitter and could potentially alienate her even more.”

Meanwhile, another insider shared, "She [Ms Mulroney] was upset their friendship ended. Jessica knows where the bodies are buried. Meghan will be worried."

