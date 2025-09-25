Sindh tightens motor vehicle laws to curb rising road accidents

View of the site after a traffic accident, at Gulistan-e-Johar area in Karachi on February 5, 2025. — PPI

The Sindh government has revised the Sindh Motor Vehicle Rules of 1969, implementing more stringent regulations aimed at enhancing road safety and reducing traffic accidents.

According to a notification issued here, new measures include compulsory fitness certificates, age restrictions for heavy vehicles, and the requirement for modern security systems to be installed, The News reported.

Senior Sindh Minister and Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon said that all heavy commercial vehicles must now obtain fitness certificates from transport department centres.

In case of violations, heavy fines will be imposed and all payments must be made online into the Sindh government account.

He said vehicles older than 20 years will not be issued permits for inter-provincial routes, while those above 25 years will be barred from inter-city routes. For vehicles operating within cities, the age limit has been set at 35 years.

The minister added that the law will take effect within one year, during which all vehicles must undergo a roadworthiness test. Initially, petty fines will be charged, followed by penalties of up to Rs200,000 for a second violation and Rs300,000 for a third.

Under the new rules, all commercial vehicles must be fitted with GPS tracking devices, front and rear high-definition cameras, a driver monitoring camera, and a 360-degree camera system. Under-run protection guards have also been made compulsory to reduce the risk of smaller vehicles and motorbikes being crushed in accidents.



Memon warned that vehicles without these systems will not be registered, issued fitness certificates, or granted permits. Damaged or deliberately disabled systems will lead to heavy fines, temporary impoundment, and permanent cancellation of registration if not rectified within 14 days.

“These amendments aim to safeguard lives and property, reduce accidents, and modernise Sindh’s transport system,” Memon said, noting that poorly maintained heavy vehicles are a major cause of accidents across the province.

He emphasised that the new technology will support enforcement of traffic laws, ensure transparent investigations, and develop the transport sector along modern lines. Clear instructions have been issued to traffic police, excise police, and transport authorities for strict implementation without concessions.