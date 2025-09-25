Mahira Khan and Fawad Khan's 'Neelofar' finally set for release this winter

Pakistani actors Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan and Behroze Sabzwari. — Instagram@mahirahkhan

After years of anticipation, the wait is finally over: Neelofar, starring Pakistan’s beloved on-screen duo Mahira Khan and Fawad Khan, is officially hitting theatres this winter.

The announcement came through a joint Instagram post by the film’s team, featuring the caption: “Agli mulaqat ka intezar rahay ga… Neelofar — This winter.”

The post included a short video, showing a woman and a man with their foreheads pressed against each other sillhotted against a red backdrop.





The film had initially been slated for a December 2022 release but reportedly faced delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The project has since been the subject of endless speculation, with fans eagerly awaiting an update.

Mahira, in an emotional wrap-up post at the end of filming in 2020, had shared: “I take with me a piece of you, leaving a bit of my soul with you… My darling Neelofar, I shall miss you, oh so much… Each and every one of them put their heart and soul in it. Can’t wait for all of you to see our hard work and love on your screens soon.”

Directed and written by Ammar Rasool, Neelofar stars Fawad as Mansoor Ali Khan and Mahira Khan in the titular role.

The powerhouse cast also includes Madiha Imam, Samiya Mumtaz, Faisal Qureshi, Behroze Sabzwari, Rashid Farooqi, Atiqa Odho, Gohar Rasheed and Navid Shahzad. The film is produced by Usaf Shariq, with Fawad and Hassaan Khalid serving as executive producers.

This will mark the third major collaboration between Mahira and Fawad, after their iconic pairing in Humsafar and their blockbuster reunion in The Legend of Maula Jatt. Fans have long hoped to see the two together again on the big screen — and this winter, that wish will finally be fulfilled.

While the exact release date has not yet been revealed, the announcement has sparked excitement across social media, with fans already counting down to the big day.