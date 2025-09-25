Bilawal Bhutto stresses political solution to Balochistan's issues

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto addresses a press conference in Karachi on September 25, 2025. — Screeengrab via GeoNews

To bring permanent peace to the province, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said on Thursday that terrorism remains the country’s biggest challenge, stressing that Balochistan’s issues must be resolved through political consensus to ensure decisions benefit its people.

"Terrorism is Pakistan’s biggest challenge, but Balochistan’s solution is political... Decisions must be taken with consensus so that people truly benefit," said Bilawal while addressing a press conference in Karachi.

The country, particularly in the bordering provinces of KP and Balochistan, has witnessed a surge in cross-border terror incidents since Taliban rulers returned to Afghanistan in 2021.

In August, the incidents surged by 74% compared to July, according to a report by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS).

Last month, the United States formally designated the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) and its militant faction, the Majeed Brigade, as a Foreign Terrorist Organisation (FTO).

The move also adds the Majeed Brigade as an alias to BLA’s previous listing as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT) group. The BLA, first designated as an SDGT in 2019, has claimed responsibility for multiple attacks since then, including suicide bombings carried out by the Majeed Brigade.

PPP chairman, while speaking over flood devastation in his presser, has called for stronger federal support to revive the agriculture sector and provide relief to flood-affected farmers, stressing that food security challenges could intensify if urgent steps were not taken.

Bilawal said that the country’s farmers had suffered enormous damage during the recent floods, particularly in Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Gilgit Baltistan (GB).

“[The] floods dealt a major blow to our agriculture. Even today, water remains in parts of Multan, Lodhran and Bahawalpur. If food security is compromised, the whole nation will suffer,” he warned.

PPP chief welcomes agricultural emergency

While welcoming the government’s move to declare an agricultural emergency and waive electricity bills for affected farmers, Bilawal termed the move as a step in the right direction.

“We had requested the prime minister to impose an agricultural and climate emergency. I am grateful he listened,” PPP chief remarked.

Bilawal also announced that the Sindh government would use the Benazir Kisan Card to provide targeted relief to small farmers.

He further highlighted that natural disasters required national unity rather than blame. “It is not the job of one government alone to respond. In such crises, the federation must lead from the front,” he said.

Bilawal defends BISP

While defending the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), PPP chairman said that PML-N leaders had consistently acknowledged the programme’s success. "If [the] ruling party had taken a U-turn on its stance, it was for them to explain," he said.

The PPP leader highlighted that BISP had been recognised internationally as an effective social safety initiative, with other countries seeking to replicate its model. He added that Punjab remained the province with the highest number of beneficiaries.

Commenting on constitutional reforms, Bilawal said the PML-N had yet to share any draft amendments. He reiterated that the PPP would engage in consultation if the government wished to proceed with changes.

Meanwhile, he welcomed the entry of his cousins, Fatima Bhutto and Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Jr., into politics, stating that he holds no personal differences with them.

Responding to a journalist’s question during a press conference in Karachi, Bilawal said his cousins had been active in politics for some time and that he respected their decision to engage in public life.

“My cousins have been involved in politics for quite a while. They are welcome in politics,” he added.