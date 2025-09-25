Emma Watson weighs in on her biggest issue with Hollywood

Emma Watson finally sheds light on a major issue she’s been facing in Hollywood

Emma Watson has just tugged at heartstrings by sharing one of her biggest issue, with the Hollywood landscape and the fears it created inside her, regarding expectations.

She shared everything on the Jay Shetty’s On Purpose podcast, and took this trip down memory lane.

According to Watson, “I was coming to those sets with an expectation that I had developed on Harry Potter, which was that the people I worked with were going to be my family, and that we were going to be lifelong friends.”

And even in other projects, “I came to work looking for friendship,” she admitted. But “that was a very painful experience for me, outside of Harry Potter and in Hollywood, bone-breakingly painful, because most people don’t come to those environments looking for friendships.”

According to Watson, most people “They’re looking for: ‘This is my chance. This is my role. This is what I want out of it. I’m focused. This is my job. This is my career.’ I was not of that mindset.”

However, what it led to was her feeling ‘broken’ because of the way her expectations crumbled. Still near the end of the conversation she said, “in a way, I’m proud that it did, because I guess that means I have something left to break.”