Sarah Ferguson's pal talks about her life in ‘hell' and explains real reason for email

Pal reveals how bad Sarah Ferguson feels after email leak

Sarah Ferguson’s pal has just come forward to reveal just how badly she’s been taking the media frenzy.

Her pal in question is Ms Lizzie Cundy and she spoke out in a Channel 5 show.

“This is a shock, but he was so aggressive, so unpleasant, I think if anyone, if you thought your family could get hurt and bring your family down, what would you do?” Ms Cundy started by saying. “I'm afraid, he is a toxic person – even from the grave.”

Ms Cundy even explained her reasons for penning the email as too, and said, “the fact is when she did condemn him, which she did publicly, it got very nasty. He got huge lawyers onto her as well. She thought she was going to be embarrassed, not only her own family but the rest of the Royal Family.”

“Sarah is absolutely devastated about losing the charities. Especially the cancer one, herself had a cancer diagnosis recently, she's absolutely devastated. She's a human being, a mother, she's going through hell.”

What is pertinent to mention is that all these accusations have come after multiple charities started to distance themselves from the Duchess.

One in particular, the Teenage Cancer Trust also released a statement that reads, “We have made the decision to end our relationship with the Duchess of York, and as of today she is no longer a patron of Teenage Cancer Trust.”

“We have communicated this decision to the Duchess. We would like to thank the Duchess of York for her support.”