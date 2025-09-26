Hasan Raheem says his wedding was 'crash course on Gilgit' for Pakistan

Hasan Raheem and his bride pose for a photograph. — Instagram/@hasan_raheem

Famous Pakistani singer Hasan Raheem revealed that he did not plan to document dancing moves he made to the cultural rhythms of Gilgit-Baltistan during his wedding, which turned into a cultural event not just for his fans, but for all of Pakistan, and beyond.

Hasan's wedding last month broke the internet after sharing photos and dance-filled videos from his wedding on Instagram — turning his nuptials into a viral celebration and giving Pakistan a colourful glimpse of Gilgit’s culture.

In a recent interview with Haroon Rashid on the BBC Asian Network, the Pakistani music sensation opened up about his now-famous wedding, where his signature Gilgit-Baltistan dance lit up social media. What really stood out was how Hasan blended modern flair with traditional pride.

Gilgit-Baltistan got its spotlight moment, thanks to singer Raheem's viral wedding dance, heartfelt traditions, and a whole lot of love.

“Our wedding gave a crash course on Gilgit to all of Pakistan and the world,” Hasan said.

"I saw a meme that said Hasan Raheem kept a bit of a wedding in his dance," Hasan laughed, recalling how his moves stole the show.

“I would just stand up every five minutes. Stop it, it’s my wedding!’ I’d say, and start dancing again," he added.

Hasan also shared that the decision to document the wedding was not planned.

“My mum asked if we should take phones away [possibly to restrain people from filming],” he said. “But our family would've gotten upset. Then everything just started coming online. My cousins turned into influencers for six days!”

“I love my mum for that,” he said, crediting her for encouraging him to wear his cultural heritage with pride.

The wedding videos — spontaneous, warm, and unapologetically joyful — quickly went viral. Even Hasan was surprised by how well people received his choreography and the cultural elements.

“I was not expecting people to like it,” he admitted. “But they were like, ‘That’s some good stuff I haven’t seen before!’ I loved it.”

“If the music career doesn’t happen, we know what to do. We’re dance choreographers at weddings now.”

The singer announced his marriage to his cousin in August, months after he sparked widespread speculation with a similar wedding-themed Instagram post in April — which later turned out to be a promotional campaign for his track.