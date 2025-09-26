 
Geo News

'The Reluctant Traveler': When and where to watch episode featuring Prince William

Prince William appears in the upcoming episode of The Reluctant Traveler

By
Web Desk
|

September 26, 2025

Royal fans are buzzing with excitement after a trailer release showcased Prince William's cameo in "The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy" on Apple TV+. 

The special episode, titled "Living The Royal Life In The UK," features Schitt's Creek star Eugene Levy receiving a private tour of Windsor Castle from Prince William. 

In the teaser, Levy reads an invitation from the prince, saying, "If you're free at 10 tomorrow, why don't you pop down to the Castle for a private tour?" 

The Reluctant Traveler: When and where to watch episode featuring Prince William

The unlikely duo shares laughs and heartwarming moments, with Prince William opening up about the challenges of 2024, describing it as the "hardest year" of his life, following Kate Middleton's cancer diagnosis. 

The episode with Prince William will be available on Apple TV+ on October 3, with new episodes premiering weekly until the finale on October 31, 2025.

 Fans are eagerly anticipating the series, which follows Levy as he explores different destinations and cultures, stepping out of his comfort zone. 

This season promises to be an exciting ride, with guest appearances by notable figures like Michael Buble and Rahul Dravid.

King Charles' hands tied as pressure grows to act against Prince Andrew video
King Charles' hands tied as pressure grows to act against Prince Andrew
Kensington Palace makes big announcement after Prince William, King Charles secret talks video
Kensington Palace makes big announcement after Prince William, King Charles secret talks
Sarah Ferguson's future in the Firm finally becomes clear
Sarah Ferguson's future in the Firm finally becomes clear
Prince William's support for Beatrice, Eugenie tested by Sarah Ferguson's scandal
Prince William's support for Beatrice, Eugenie tested by Sarah Ferguson's scandal
King Charles releases big statement after crucial meeting with Prince William in Balmoral
King Charles releases big statement after crucial meeting with Prince William in Balmoral
Prince Harry 'plot' against Kate Middleton 'growing for some time now'
Prince Harry 'plot' against Kate Middleton 'growing for some time now'
Royal insider finally responds to rumors of a rift between Prince William King Charles
Royal insider finally responds to rumors of a rift between Prince William King Charles
Princess Beatrice, Eugenie to pay the price for mom Sarah Ferguson's new scandal
Princess Beatrice, Eugenie to pay the price for mom Sarah Ferguson's new scandal