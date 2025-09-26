'The Reluctant Traveler': When and where to watch episode featuring Prince William

Royal fans are buzzing with excitement after a trailer release showcased Prince William's cameo in "The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy" on Apple TV+.

The special episode, titled "Living The Royal Life In The UK," features Schitt's Creek star Eugene Levy receiving a private tour of Windsor Castle from Prince William.

In the teaser, Levy reads an invitation from the prince, saying, "If you're free at 10 tomorrow, why don't you pop down to the Castle for a private tour?"

The unlikely duo shares laughs and heartwarming moments, with Prince William opening up about the challenges of 2024, describing it as the "hardest year" of his life, following Kate Middleton's cancer diagnosis.

The episode with Prince William will be available on Apple TV+ on October 3, with new episodes premiering weekly until the finale on October 31, 2025.

Fans are eagerly anticipating the series, which follows Levy as he explores different destinations and cultures, stepping out of his comfort zone.

This season promises to be an exciting ride, with guest appearances by notable figures like Michael Buble and Rahul Dravid.