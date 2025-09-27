Prince William, King Charles' relationship hits another roadblock

Prince William and King Charles get forced into another disagreement

An expert has just penned a piece that highlights just how different Prince William and King Charles’ viewpoints have begun.

He penned a piece for Womans Day recently and touched on the issue of the Duke and Duchess of York, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson.

Despite being divorced, the couple still live at Royal Lodge, and Mr Phil Dampier believes they “are cornered and doubtless terrified of what’s coming next.”

“Fergie will struggle to earn money with sponsors likely to back off, and she has used up her last comeback,” he wrote before adding that their behavior, at worst has “also driven another wedge between Prince William and his father."

Mr Dampier believes the heir's emotions were clear during the Duchess of Kent’s funeral because it looked as though “if he had his way, Andrew — who he thought rude to Kate when he first dated her — would be banished, along with his wayward brother Prince Harry.”

However, as it stands “the King, a more forgiving and gentle soul, has tried to see the good in the Yorks and invited them to family events, with insiders saying they at least haven’t dished out dirt like Harry and Meghan.”

For those unversed, there was also a cancer charity reception that Sarah Ferguson was invited to attend alongside King Charles, back in May of this year, according to the outlet.

Still, given the way things are moving Mr Dampier admitted in his piece that perhaps “he may now be forced to change tack and boot his brother and ex-wife out of their home, admitting William was right all along.”

Regardless before signing off the expert added, “I can see the Yorks moving abroad as a solution to their long term problems, starting a new life in the Middle East or perhaps Portugal, where Eugenie lives."

"The late Queen said Fergie was a good mother and I can’t help feeling sorry for Bea and Eugenie, who seem popular and well balanced individuals with husbands and kids. Perhaps they will be Andy and Fergie’s only legacy of any value.”