PCB to challenge ICC verdict against Haris Rauf over India match gesture

Pakistan’s Haris Rauf celebrates a wicket during their Asia Cup 2025 Super Fours clash against India on September 21, 2025. — AFP

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to challenge the verdict against fast bowler Haris Rauf for his gesture during their T20 Asia Cup 2025 Super Fours match against India, a senior PCB official told Geo News on Saturday.

The right-arm seamer was fined 30% of his match fee by the International Cricket Council (ICC) match referee.

While the board and team management were still waiting for an official announcement, it was confirmed that Rauf had been found guilty and penalised, the PCB official said.

"That's correct," the official said when asked about reports regarding the sanction. He added that the PCB will appeal the decision declaring Rauf guilty of breaching the code of conduct.

It remains unclear whether Rauf was fined for making a "6-0" gesture toward the crowd during the match or for showing aggression toward Indian players.

The PCB maintains that neither action constitutes a violation.

Rauf pleaded not guilty during the hearing, conducted by ICC match referee Richie Richardson.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has decided to personally cover the fine on Rauf's behalf if the sanction is upheld even after the appeal, another PCB official said.

Separately, the PCB lodged a complaint against India captain Suryakumar Yadav for making political remarks during post-match interviews and a press conference.

The ICC sided with the PCB on the issue, finding Yadav guilty of breaching the code of conduct and fining him 30% of his match fee.

The ICC has yet to make an official statement on either case, a delay that has drawn sharp criticism from PCB chairman Naqvi.

“How much more time do you need to explain the reasons behind your balancing act?” Naqvi wrote on social media.

The development comes just a day before Pakistan and India are set to face off in the high-stakes final of the ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025, slated for tomorrow (Sunday).

The Green Shirts set up a final against India after edging past Bangladesh by 11 runs in a Super Fours encounter on September 25.

The upcoming game marks the first time in the tournament's history that the arch-rivals will face off in the final.