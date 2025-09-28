 
Geo News

Protest over alleged police action brings Super Highway traffic to standstill in Karachi

After tense talks, demonstrators agreed to disperse, and traffic gradually returned to normal

By
Qamar Ali
|

September 28, 2025

A view of a massive traffic jam on the main artery, Sharea Faisal, due to a protest in Karachi on December 29, 2024. —Online
KARACHI: A protest by residents brought traffic on the Super Highway to a standstill on Sunday, as people gathered near Abul Hasan Ispahani Road to denounce what they claimed were illegal police detentions.

Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) lawmaker Mohammad Iqbal Mehsud joined the angry crowd, calling for the immediate release of those allegedly taken away.

The protest choked one of the city’s busiest routes, forcing traffic police to divert vehicles from Punjab Adda towards Faria Chowk.

Police assured the public that any officer found involved in unlawful action would face consequences. 

After tense talks, the demonstrators agreed to disperse, and traffic gradually returned to normal.

In August, an infuriated mob in Karachi set fire to at least seven dumper trucks after two siblings were crushed to death by one of the vehicles in a road accident on Rashid Minhas Road in the early hours of Sunday.

The incident took place late in the night between Saturday and Sunday in the metropolis's Federal B Area, where the truck ran over the motorcycle. 

The motorcycle was carrying a father, his son, and his daughter at the time of the collision. Following the accident, residents in the area became enraged, setting fire to several dumper trucks.

The dumper driver was arrested on the spot, while 10 suspects involved in the torching of the dumpers were also taken into custody.

Traffic on Rashid Minhas Road was suspended after the incident and diverted from the Sohrab Goth flyover towards the Sharea Pakistan Water Pump.

