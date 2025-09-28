Asia Cup: PCB files complaint with ICC against Arshdeep Singh over 'obscene' gestures

India's Arshdeep Singh looks on during their training session at Headingley in Leeds on June 19, 2025. — Reuters

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has lodged a complaint with the International Cricket Council (ICC) against Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh for allegedly making "obscene" gestures towards the spectators.

According to sources, the incident took place on September 21, following the conclusion of Pakistan-India Super Four clash of the ACC Men’s Asia Cup 2025 match, when Arshdeep allegedly made obscene gestures towards the spectators.

In its complaint, the PCB maintained that Arshdeep violated the ICC Code of Conduct.

As per the complaint, the left-arm pacer's behaviour was unethical and brought the game into disrepute. The PCB has demanded that strict action be taken against Arshdeep for breaching the code of conduct.

It is to be noted here that Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav had already been ruled guilty by the ICC for violating the code of conduct after making remarks hinting at the military clash between India and Pakistan following their Asia Cup group match on September 14, according to ESPNcricinfo.

However, the official announcement has not been made yet. The ICC asked Yadav to refrain from making political statements in the future while hearing an official complaint filed by the PCB.

In its complaint, the PCB accused the Indian captain of politicising cricket and violating the ICC's code of conduct on neutrality.

Meanwhile, the PCB has decided to challenge the verdict against fast bowler Haris Rauf, who was fined 30% of his match fee by the ICC match referee, for his gesture, a senior PCB official told Geo News.

While the board and team management were still waiting for an official announcement, it was confirmed that Rauf had been found guilty and penalised, the PCB official said.

"That's correct," the official said when asked about reports regarding the sanction. He added that the PCB will appeal the decision declaring Rauf guilty of breaching the code of conduct.