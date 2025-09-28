Princess Beatrice, Eugenie's reaction to mom Sarah Ferguson's email leak finally drops

Following the leak that exposed Sarah Ferguson’s apology to Jeffrey Epstein, despite her public comments at the time, an insider has revealed what her daughters think about their mother at this moment.

The source spoke to Closer magazine when delivering this news and according to their findings, “their daughters [Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice] are appalled” right alongside the rest of the Royal Family.

Because “now there’s this awful waiting game to see what else gets thrown at Andrew and Sarah” because currently there are is chatter about more revelations which “are sure to be made public in the days and weeks ahead.”

This admission by the source also follows a comment the Duchess of York made via her spokesperson, later on, as well.

In that statement she’s said to “stand by her public condemnation” of Jeffrey Epstein still. Furthermore her spokesperson also dropped a bombshell about her being ‘forced’ into sending that email out because she had been threatened with a lawsuit after her public comments.

Even Fergie’s friend Lizzy Cundy has spoken out and echoed a similar claim.

“The fact is, he was enraged that she'd publicly condemned him - he was absolutely beyond, saying, ‘I'm going to get revenge, I'm going to ruin your family’. It was threatening, it was very dark and she felt she had no choice but to try and appease him - she was scared for herself, for her family’," she said.

However, in the eyes of the insider, even though Fergie is making the argument that Prince Andrew “dragged her into this tawdry web and manipulated her,” its “unlikely to wash.”

And “if she was hoping the scandal would die down or drift away she’s already been proven sorely mistaken, given that charities are disassociating from her and a lot of contacts and business acquaintances have immediately chosen to distance themselves, too.”

Because “she can come up with all the excuses she likes about worrying that Epstein may have sued her and being put in a situation where she was scared not to apologise to him. But regardless of any possible defence, this is still a real stain on her reputation and she’s right to be panicking because the fallout is only now really beginning.”

Sarah Ferguson's Full Email To Jeffrey Epstein:

According to the Mail on Sunday she's said to have wrote, “I know you feel hellaciously let down by me. And I must humbly apologise to you and your heart for that."

“You have always been a steadfast, generous and supreme friend to me and my family. I am apologising to you today for not replying to your email or reaching out to you. I was bedridden with fear. I was paralysed.

“I was advised, in no uncertain terms, to have nothing to do with you and to not speak or email you. And if I did – I would cause more problems to you, the Duke and myself. I was broken and lost."

“So please understand. I didn’t want to hurt Andrew one more time. I was in overriding fear. I am sorry.”