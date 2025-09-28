Sana Mir named in commentary panel for Women's World Cup 2025

An undated picture of former Pakistan women's captain Sana Mir. — [email protected]

Former Pakistan captain Sana Mir is set to join World Cup winners Mel Jones, Isa Guha, Stacy-Ann King, and Julia Price as part of the star-studded commentary panel announced by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for the Women's Cricket World Cup 2025.

The commentary line-up for the upcoming tournament also features Mithali Raj and Anjum Chopra, bringing rich experience and insight to the tournament.

The roster also includes prominent voices such as Katey Martin, Natasha Farrant, and Kass Naidoo, while adding further global star power are former World Cup winners Aaron Finch, Carlos Brathwaite, and Dinesh Karthik, alongside renowned commentators Nasser Hussain, Ian Bishop, Mpumelelo Mbangwa, and Russell Arnold.

Popular broadcasters Raunak Kapoor and Jatin Sapru will also feature prominently.

Every match of the tournament, beginning September 30 across five venues in India and Sri Lanka, will be produced for live broadcast on ICC.tv, ensuring fans around the world enjoy comprehensive coverage.

The broadcast will feature a 30-minute pre-game show, detailed analysis during innings breaks, and post-match wrap-ups, providing an immersive viewing experience.

Cutting-edge technology will also enhance the broadcast. Hawk-Eye’s Smart Replay system will power the Decision Review System (DRS) and deliver tactical insights via Piero graphics.

WTVision will manage scoring graphics, while Cricviz supplies advanced data and analytics.

Quidich Innovation Labs will provide player tracking solutions, along with Field 360°, a dynamic virtual field model that showcases evolving fielding positions in real time.

It is worth mentioning here that Sana Mir made history in June as the first female cricketer from Pakistan to be inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame.

She was inducted alongside 2025 classmates including India's MS Dhoni, England's Sarah Taylor, South Africa's Hashim Amla and Graeme Smith, Australia's Matthew Hayden and New Zealand's Daniel Vettori.