'We never give up': Hesson applauds Pakistan's spirit ahead of Asia Cup final

Head coach Mike Hesson pictured during a Pakistan Men's T20 Squad Media Opportunity at National Stadium on July 14, 2025 in Karachi, Pakistan. — AFP

Mike Hesson, Pakistan men's cricket team's white-ball head coach, praised the resilience and fighting spirit of his players as they prepare to face arch-rivals India in the ACC T20 Asia Cup 2025 final at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

The ongoing eight-team tournament is set to conclude with a historic final, featuring Asian giants – Pakistan and India — for the first time in 41 years.

Pakistan and India have locked horns twice in the Asia Cup 2025, with the Men in Blue emerging victorious on both occasions.

The Green Shirts, however, will be seeking revenge for two defeats against India in the group and Super Four stages of the eight-team tournament and their coach, Hesson, expressed pride in the team’s spirit in the lead-up and during the Asia Cup 2025, while acknowledging that they have not been perfect.

“Proud of the spirit this team has shown in the lead-up and during the Asia Cup. We may not have been perfect, but I can assure you we never give up,” Hesson wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The head coach also shared his anticipation for the first Pakistan-India Asia Cup final in 41 years, hoping for it to be a “cracker”.

“It’s been 41 years coming for a Pakistan v India Asia Cup Final. Tonight’s game should be a cracker,” he stated in another post.

For the unversed, Hesson, who took over as Pakistan's head coach in May this year, has enjoyed a decent run thus far as the team has won 14 out of 20 matches under his coaching tenure, including bilateral series victories over Bangladesh and West Indies and the tri-nation triumph against Afghanistan and the United Arab Emirates.

Pakistan lost only one series under Hesson, a 2-1 away defeat against Bangladesh in July.