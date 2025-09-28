Asia Cup 2025 final: Celebrities, ex-cricketers back Pakistan ahead of India clash

Fans inside the stadium before the match final match of Asia Cup 2025 between Pakistan and India Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates. — Reuters

Pakistani celebrities and former cricketers are joining fans in celebrating cricket fever, expressing optimism for Pakistan’s victory in the Asia Cup 2025 final against India, scheduled to take place today (Sunday) at Dubai International Stadium in the UAE.

The Green Shirts are going to play the third match of the tournament against arch-rival India. The social media post from celebs showed their current emotions.

Meanwhile, former cricketer Shoaib Malik's spouse Sana Javed said her husband's "years of experience would become a beacon of hope" if he were part of the team.

Former cricketer Saqlain Mushtaq also shared a heartfelt post on the social media platform X, urging the nation to unite and pray for the team’s success.

While Muhammad Hafeez wished the teams greetings.

Pakistani politicians also backed not the team. Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar said that players are ready to play against India.

“Fight hard, play hard! Victory will be yours,” says Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari.

Fierce rivals Pakistan and India will meet in the Asia Cup final for the first time in history, adding further anticipation to the already electrifying contest.

The Asia Cup, first staged in 1984 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), featured only three teams — Pakistan, India, and Sri Lanka. That inaugural edition, played in a round-robin format, was won by India.

The tournament’s first-ever final was contested in 1986 between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground in Colombo, where the hosts claimed their maiden title with a five-wicket win.

Pakistan lifted their first Asia Cup trophy in 2000 in Bangladesh, defeating Sri Lanka by 39 runs in the final.

They went on to secure their second title in 2012. In total, Pakistan have reached five finals, winning two and losing three, including their defeat to Sri Lanka in the 2022 edition.

India, meanwhile, remain the tournament’s most successful side with 11 final appearances and eight titles, while falling short on three occasions.