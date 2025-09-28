Asia Cup final: India to field first after winning toss against Pakistan

Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha (left) and India's Suryakumar Yadav at the toss for the ACC Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025 final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 28, 2025. — ACC

India won the toss and elected to field first against Pakistan in the much-hyped ACC Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025 final at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Playing XIs

Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha(c), Hussain Talat, Mohammad Haris(w), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed

India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson(w), Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy

Head-to-head

Traditional rivals Pakistan and India have come face-to-face 15 times in T20Is, with the Men in Blue dominating the head-to-head record with 12 victories, compared to the Green Shirts’ three.

The two teams also locked horns in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025, with the Men in Blue emerging victorious on both occasions.

Matches: 15

India: 12

Pakistan: 3

Form Guide

Pakistan and India enter the historic fixture with contrasting momentum as the 2016 champions are on an eight-match winning streak, while the Green Shirts have two defeats in their last five completed T20Is.

Notably, both of Pakistan’s defeats came against India in the prior stages of the ongoing eight-team tournament.

Pakistan: W, W, L, W, L (most recent first)

India: W, W, W, W, W