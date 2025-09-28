Princess Beatrice, Eugenie stand by Sarah Ferguson as scandal deepens

Princess Beatrice, Eugenie ‘loyal through it all’ as Fergie face fresh fallout

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are said to be struggling with the impact of another scandal involving their mother, Sarah Ferguson.

Speaking with The Mirror, royal expert Jennie Bond said that York the sisters have had to endure their parents’ public humiliation many times, which must be very difficult for them.

Despite the controversies, Bond noted that Beatrice and Eugenie have always remained loyal and close to their parents.

However, she said that one must feel sorry for the sister as they have to endure it all again now that Fergie’s emails to Jeffrey Epstein have been leaked.

“As for Beatrice and Eugenie, anyone with a heart must surely feel sorry for them,” the expert told the publication.

“It seems they have had to witness their parents’ public humiliation time and again. And that must be incredibly hard when you love someone.”

“There’s no doubt that Sarah has been a brilliant mother to her girls, and they will protect her and love her through thick and thin.

“And that’s just as well, because this really is worse than anything Sarah has been through before. And I fear there is more to come.”