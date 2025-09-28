Asia Cup final: Jasprit Bumrah trolled for 'jets-down' celebration

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah gestures against Pakistan during Asia Cup 2025 final at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, September 28, 2025. — Screengrab

DUBAI: Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah faced heavy trolling on social media after his “jets-down” celebration during the Asia Cup 2025 final against Pakistan.

After dismissing Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf — who had previously taunted Indian trolls with a “6-0” gesture during the September 21 clash — Jasprit Bumrah pulled out a “jet going down” celebration.

The dismissal itself was fiery: a searing full delivery that tailed into off stump. Rauf, late to bring his bat down, could only watch as the ball sliced past his blade and sent his off stump cartwheeling.

But the celebration instantly drew reactions online. Many Pakistani fans called it “unsporting” and a weak comeback to Rauf’s earlier banter.

Kuldeep Yadav’s four-wicket haul helped India bowl out Pakistan for a below-par total in the ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025 final.

Suryakumar Yadav’s decision to bowl first eventually proved beneficial as his team’s bowling unit made a strong comeback to bundle out Pakistan for 146 in 19.1 overs.