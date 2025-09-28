 
Geo News

Asia Cup 2025: Pakistanis keep meme game alive despite India defeat

India chase down 147-run target for the loss of five wickets to win Asia Cup 2025

By
Web Desk
|

September 28, 2025

Social media exploded with memes as fans shared hilarious takes on the Asia Cup 2025 final between Pakistan and India in Dubai on Sunday.

India chased down the 147-run target for the loss of five wickets after bunding out the Green Shirts for 146 in 19.1 overs.

The final between the arch-rivals was the third time they played against each other in this year's edition.

While the game ignites intense passion among fans, it also triggers hilarious memes, adding a touch of humour to the charged environment.

Cricket fans came up with hilarious memes to express jubilation, disappointment and banter that have long defined this fixture.


