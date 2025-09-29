Fans question Agha's decision to give last over to 'expensive' Haris Rauf

Cricket - Asia Cup - Final - India v Pakistan - Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates - September 28, 2025 Pakistan's Haris Rauf in action. — Reuters

Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf was at the receiving end both at the ground and on social media during the Asia Cup 2025 final against India at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

The right-arm seamer conceded 50 runs in 3.4 overs at an economy of 13.63, without taking a single wicket in the ultimate game against the arch-rivals.

Pakistan put India on the back foot in the 147-run chase after Saim Ayub bowled a tight 14th over, giving away just five runs, with India needing 64 off 36 deliveries.

However, the following over — Rauf’s second in the game — turned a nightmare for him and the national side.

The Pakistan pacer conceded two fours and a six along with three singles to give away 17 runs in the over, allowing Indian batters to release all pressure from the previous over.

Rauf conceded 13 runs in the 18th over, which further diminished Pakistan's chances in the final.

The right-arm pacer failed to defend 10 runs in the final over, giving away 13 runs, including a four and a six in four balls, as India won the final by five wickets with two balls to spare.

Fans slammed Rauf over what they termed his inability to bowl in crunch situations.



