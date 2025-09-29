'Third time heartbreak': Pakistan's Asia Cup final collapse shatters nation

India's Tilak Varma celebrates after reaching his half century with Shivam Dube against Pakistan during Asia Cup 2025 final at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, September 28, 2025. — Reuters

Hope turned into despair yet again as Pakistan faltered in the Asia Cup final against India, leaving millions of fans heartbroken on what was meant to be a night of redemption.

After back-to-back losses earlier in the tournament, this was supposed to be the moment of turnaround — instead, it ended in another painful reminder of how far the arch-rivals remain apart on the big stage.

The heartbreak was loudest on social media, where ex-cricketers and fans vented their frustration. Some lamented that Pakistan “never learns from its mistakes,” while others slammed Salman Ali Agha's captaincy. Emotional posts poured in, with angry supporters questioning everything from team selection to game awareness.

Haris Rauf criticised

If there was one name fans and analysts circled in red after the heartbreak, it was Haris Rauf. The fiery pacer, who once carried the tag of Pakistan’s death-bowling weapon, ended the night as the 'villain'.

Conceding 50 runs in just 3.4 overs, Rauf undid the stranglehold Pakistan’s spinners had worked so hard to create.

The breaking point came in the 15th over, when he was smashed for 17 runs — two boundaries and a six, releasing all the pressure that had built up after India’s sluggish middle overs. Social media erupted instantly, with one fan writing, “All the hard work gone in just one over — classic Haris Rauf.”

And then came the final act. With the Asia Cup on the line, Rauf was handed the responsibility of bowling the 20th over.

Pakistan were already on the back foot due to a slow over-rate penalty, with an extra fielder forced inside the circle. Under the lights, with Tilak Varma on strike, Rauf lost his radar. A six off the second ball all but sealed it, before Rinku Singh clattered the winning boundary past mid-on to confirm India’s ninth Asia Cup crown.

For fans, it was the cruellest reminder of Pakistan’s recurring death-bowling woes.

Batting collapse

If Pakistan’s bowlers had their share of blame, the batting unit wasn’t spared either. What started as a dream turned into a nightmare. The Green Shirts got off to a blistering start with Sahibzada Farhan and Fakhar Zaman tearing into the Indian attack. The pair piled up 84 runs inside the first 10 overs, igniting hopes of a massive total.

But once Farhan fell for a brilliant 57 off 38 balls — caught at deep mid-wicket trying to clear the ropes — the floodgates opened. Fans who had been chanting in joy just minutes earlier suddenly saw the collapse unfold before their eyes. From 84-1, Pakistan went into a tailspin.

Saim Ayub’s brief cameo of 14 off 11 balls ended with yet another mistimed shot, leaving Fakhar stranded. Soon after, Mohammad Haris joined the procession back to the pavilion. The innings went from promising to perilous in a matter of overs, as wickets tumbled under pressure.

Even Fakhar, who looked set for a defining knock, couldn’t hold the fort. His 35-ball 46 ended with a soft dismissal, and with him went Pakistan’s last real hope of crossing 170. The rest of the middle and lower order folded meekly, adding just 33 runs across nine wickets in a span of 38 deliveries.

Fans were livid. Social media erupted with furious posts, slamming the middle-order for squandering the platform laid down by the openers.



