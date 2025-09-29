 
Princess Beatrice, Eugenie forced to get hurt by blood: Expert

Eleen Bukhari
September 29, 2025

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are devastated as their parents are dragged into new defamation scandal.

Daughters of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, who have found their parents in a scandalous association to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, are torn over the revelation.

Royal expert Jennie Bond told the Mirror: “As for Beatrice and Eugenie, anyone with a heart must surely feel sorry for them. It seems they have had to witness their parents’ public humiliation time and again. And that must be incredibly hard when you love someone.”

Jennie said: “There’s no doubt that Sarah has been a brilliant mother to her girls, and they will protect her and love her through thick and thin. And that’s just as well, because this really is worse than anything Sarah has been through before. And I fear there is more to come.”

Meanwhile, expert Richard Fitzwilliams told the publication: “The Duchess of York's disgrace is huge news, however, and likely to cause Beatrice and Eugenie enormous personal hurt. The Yorks have always been a close-knit family. However, their closeness to their parents is likely to mean that they are not involved, at least for a period, probably a considerable period, in new charitable projects.

"This will be a deeply painful period for the sisters as their parents are both likely to languish in public disgrace and foreseeably so,” he noted.

