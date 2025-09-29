'Pathetic': India's refusal to take Asia Cup trophy from Mohsin Naqvi sparks outrage

India players and staff pose for a team group photo after winning the Asia Cup against Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, September 29, 2025. — Reuters

DUBAI: A fresh controversy erupted on Sunday night after the Indian cricket team refused to accept the Asia Cup 2025 trophy from Asian Cricket Council (ACC) Chairman and PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi, following their victory over Pakistan in the tournament final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

According to insiders, the unprecedented move was made on the directives of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), in what many observers described as yet another display of arrogance and politicisation of cricket by the Indian side.

Despite India’s resistance, Naqvi remained steadfast, declining to bow to their demands and insisting on presenting the trophy himself.

The high-profile post-match ceremony concluded without a trophy handover, with the organisers later taking the silverware away as the Indian players remained on the ground, waiting in vain.

The incident drew sharp criticism from fans and cricketing circles alike, who condemned India’s “unsporting behaviour” and its rigid approach that overshadowed the spirit of the game.

Social media users linked the controversy to India’s repeated attempts during the tournament to secure preferential conditions, noting that Sunday’s episode was the latest reflection of their inflexible stance.

Renowned journalist Nauman Niaz, was of the view that trophies do not make anyone a champion, but grace & poise do.

"India Lose Much More Than Winning The Asia Cup? They need to be suspended, their full membership rescinded based on their delusional narrative. They go without a trophy is a smack on their faces," he wrote on X.

Meanwhile, former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif said India’s conduct was unbecoming of professional sportsmen and, in any other sport, would have warranted immediate suspension.

“The Indian cricket team is a good candidate for suspension after refusing to collect the Asia Cup 2025 trophy and awards from the ACC Chairman. In any other sport, this would have been an open-and-shut case,” he wrote.

“With ICC Chairman, CEO, CFO, Commercial Chief, and Head of Events and Communications being Indians, suspension seems unlikely,” he remarked.

Latif further described the episode as an “ugly day for cricket,” accusing India of once again breaching the spirit and essence of the gentleman’s game “in broad daylight.”

Separately, Human Rights activist Marvi Sarmad lashed out at the Indian cricket team, terming the act a “new low.”

She ridiculed the move, saying India had only made “a miserable joke” of themselves rather than humiliating Pakistan, and slammed them for “decimating the spirit of the game” as their “new normal.”

Senior politician Shireen Mazari wrote on X: "India shows how small-minded they are that even when they win they cannot get over their petty unsportsmanlike behaviour. Pathetic."

Journalist Fahd Husain, in a separate post, wrote: "Indian team played good cricket today. But they proved they are petty and small-minded and an embarrassment to the game of cricket. Shame on them. Shame on their board. Shame on their govt. Pathetic they didn’t have the moral courage to receive trophy from Naqvi."



