Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie turn pale in overwhelming sadess?

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie have just hit a roadblock with an ‘incredibly hard’ time overwhelming them, an expert fears.

The expert in question is former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond.

She spoke to The Mirror about everything and said, “As for [Princesses] Beatrice and Eugenie, anyone with a heart must surely feel sorry for them.”

Because “It seems they have had to witness their parents’ public humiliation time and again. And that must be incredibly hard when you love someone.”

She also didn’t end there and instead added a few loving anecdotes about the Duchess of York as a mother and said, “There’s no doubt that Sarah has been a brilliant mother to her girls, and they will protect her and love her through thick and thin. And that’s just as well, because this really is worse than anything Sarah has been through before. And I fear there is more to come.”

For those unversed, the fallout relates to her leaked email correspondence with the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The email contents released by the Mail on Sunday show her apologizing to the fancier. Later on her spokesperson claimed she had to apologize because of ongoing threats of lawsuits.

The actual email is as follows;

“I know you feel hellaciously let down by me. And I must humbly apologise to you and your heart for that.”

“You have always been a steadfast, generous and supreme friend to me and my family. I am apologising to you today for not replying to your email or reaching out to you. I was bedridden with fear. I was paralysed.”

“I was advised, in no uncertain terms, to have nothing to do with you and to not speak or email you. And if I did – I would cause more problems to you, the Duke and myself. I was broken and lost.”

“So please understand. I didn’t want to hurt Andrew one more time. I was in overriding fear. I am sorry.”

As a result she’s since been kicked off three charities almost, the Teenage Cancer Trust, Children's Literacy Charity, The National Foundation For Retired Service Animals and the British Heart Foundation.