Court issues non-bailable arrest warrant for CM Gandapur in audio leak case

Case stems from audio leak in which KP CM purportedly asks about number of weapons, licences

September 29, 2025

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur addresses an event in an undated picture.
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur addresses an event in an undated picture. — Facebook/Ali Amin Khan Gandapur/File

  • Court orders authorities to arrest and produce KP chief executive.
  • Judge Nasr Minallah Baloch adjourns hearing till November 5.
  • KP CM has a warrant issued in liquor, weapons recovery case.

ISLAMABAD: A district and sessions court on Monday issued a non-bailable arrest warrant for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur in the audio leak case.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Nasr Minallah Baloch issued the warrants and ordered authorities to arrest the KP chief executive and produce him before the court.

The other suspect in the case appeared before the court for the hearing.

Following the issuance of a warrant for Gandapur, the court adjourned the hearing till November 5.

It is to be noted here that the case was registered at the Golra Police Station after an audio leak surfaced in which the KP chief minister was purportedly asking about the number of weapons, licences, and people.

This is the second warrant issued for CM Gandapur this month.

On September 10, a district and sessions court in the federal capital issued an arrest warrant for him in the alleged liquor and illegal weapons recovery case.

Judicial Magistrate Mubashir Hassan issued the warrant after no representative appeared on behalf of Gandapur in the hearing.

The court directed authorities to arrest CM Gandapur and produce him before it on September 17.

The warrants come against the backdrop of ongoing legal and political woes of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) whose senior leadership — including its founder Imran Khan —has been behind bars owing to a plethora of cases, primarily related to the May 9 riots.

