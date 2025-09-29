Visionary Trump, COAS Asim Munir are men of peace: PM Shehbaz

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addresses Overseas Pakistanis based in UK on September 28, 2025. — PID

LONDON: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has praised US President Donald Trump as the “architect of peace” in South Asia, crediting him with preventing a war between India and Pakistan through what he called true world-class statesmanship and vision.

The premier made these remarks while speaking to a select group of Pakistani media in London on Sunday. He thanked President Trump for averting what he described as a potentially catastrophic war in South Asia, saying millions could have suffered had the conflict escalated.

Speaking at the Pakistan High Commission following his return from a high-level diplomatic tour of the United States and Saudi Arabia, the premier said: “Had President Donald Trump not intervened, South Asia could have witnessed a major war.

"His [Trump's] real-time leadership was vital in saving the two countries from conflict. For this reason, we nominated President Trump for a peace prize — in recognition of his statesmanship and vision. During our meeting, we explained why he fully deserved this nomination.”

Sharif also underscored the close working relationship between the civilian leadership and Pakistan’s military command, heaping praise on Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir.

“General Asim Munir is a true nationalist. He only cares for Pakistan. Under his leadership, both the Army and Air Force have achieved remarkable successes. He is a man of vision and bravery. We discuss all important matters and take decisions in unity. It’s all for Pakistan,” PM Shehbaz said.

Reaffirming strong civil-military alignment, he added: “General Munir and I consult on all major decisions. We are fully on the same page.”

The prime minister further highlighted the significance of a recently concluded defence agreement with Saudi Arabia, describing it as a “historic pact” with “global impact” and a broader message of “peace and cooperation.”

PM Sharif said he had also briefed former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in Geneva about his meetings with Trump and other world leaders. “Mian Nawaz Sharif has been fully supportive and endorsed all the steps taken during the visits,” he said.

The premier expressed optimism over “encouraging” outcomes from President Trump’s recent meeting with Muslim leaders in Washington.

“We fully participated in the Gaza meeting, and God willing, its encouraging results will come out soon,” he said. Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Information Minister Attaullah Tarar accompanied him on the trip.

The summit — initiated and co-hosted by President Trump and Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani — was held on the sidelines of the 80th United Nations General Assembly in New York. It was attended by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Jordan’s King Abdullah II, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

He added Islamabad was part of Trump’s efforts to bring peace to Palestine and end Israeli aggression in Gaza. Expressing concern over the worsening humanitarian crisis there, he prayed that the “cruelty and barbarity” being witnessed would end soon.