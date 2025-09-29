Civil-military leadership on one page over economic, foreign policies: PM Shehbaz

PM Shehbaz Sharif (left) interacts with Field Marshal Asim Munir during a meeting with US President Donald Trump on September 25, 2025. — White House website

LONDON: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that there is a consensus on all key issues, including foreign policy, between the country's political and military leadership, and the two are "on the same page".

"We consult on every issue. We are on one page and making sincere efforts [....] Mutual consultations are also held regarding the economic situation," PM Shehbaz said while speaking in London.

"I pray for this coordination and harmony among political leadership and institutions to make Pakistan not only overcome the past losses, but also reach new heights," he added.

Underscoring the close working relationship between the civil and military leadership, the prime minister lauded the army chief, saying: "COAS Munir is a true nationalist. He only cares for Pakistan. Under his leadership, both the army and air force have achieved remarkable successes. He is a man of vision and bravery. We discuss all important matters and make decisions in unity. It's all for Pakistan".

Speaking at the Pakistan High Commission following his return from a high-level diplomatic tour of the United States and Saudi Arabia, the premier said that South Asia would have witnessed a major war if not for the intervention of US President Donald Trump.

He said Pakistan had nominated Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize for his peace efforts in DRC, Ethiopia-Egypt conflict, and ongoing efforts for peace in Ukraine, recognising him as a "man of peace".

Referring to the recently signed Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement (SMDA) with Saudi Arabia, PM Shehbaz said that the pact is not against any other country, as Pakistan is not in any power struggle but is pursuing a focused approach to achieve economic prosperity by exploiting its immense resources.

"Saudi Arabia and Pakistan are brotherly countries, bound by decades and centuries-old ties. This pact is against no one but a formalisation of these ties… Every Muslim has a belief and is ready to sacrifice his life to safeguard Roza-e-Rasool and Makkah," he added.

He said that without indulging in any power struggle, Pakistan is striving to achieve its economic goals by addressing poverty, unemployment and exploiting immense potential in agriculture, artificial intelligence, mines and minerals as well as youth bulge by providing them education and skill training.

Premier Shehbaz apprised the media of his "fruitful and successful" visits to New York and Washington, particularly, the meeting on the Gaza situation co-chaired by President Trump and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and attended by leaders from Pakistan, Qatar, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Jordan and Egypt.

"There was an encouraging discussion, and I’m confident that it will come up with a positive outcome for the Gaza ceasefire. After the meeting, my expectations have greatly risen [….] In our meeting in Washington, President Trump's words were reassuring. Insha Allah, I hope you will hear good news very soon," he remarked.

Condemning the unprecedented Israeli oppression and killings in Gaza, the prime minister said that at the UN General Assembly, Pakistan had effectively raised its voice in support of the people of Palestine and Kashmir, Pakistan's water rights and also the Marka-e-Haq in which India had faced a humiliating defeat.

"We have won the war by grace of God through our brave armed forces, who fought with great courage and outstanding professional acumen, led by Field Marshal Asim Munir, who led from the front with an iron-clad resolve," he said, highlighting the nation’s full support to its armed forces.

He said that after Marka-e-Haq, the world has recognised that Pakistan, while a nuclear power solely for defence purposes, was also highly skilled in conventional warfare.

Referring to his "highly fruitful, productive" meeting with President Trump, also attended by Field Marshal Munir, he said Pakistan-US relations were being revitalised, with discussions focusing on trade, investment, oil and gas exploration, mines and minerals, IT, AI, and other areas, as Trump also assured to accelerate the bilateral economic cooperation.

Responding to a question, the premier noted that terrorism had sprung back consequent to the imprudent decisions made in the past; however, the law enforcement agencies were targeting the havens of terrorists, including the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), Majeed Brigade, and other foreign elements opposing Pakistan's prosperity.

Expanding on the economy, the prime minister said that it had stabilised at the macro level while the efforts were underway to achieve growth, highlighting that the floods have once again hit the country, killing over 1,000 people, injuring many others and destroying thousands of villages.

"We should take advantage of this time as friendly countries are willing to support, like the Gulf states, Saudi Arabia, the US and China. There can be no better conditions. Now all up to us. The only thing we lack is the will to do. If we have this will, no one can impede our progress," he concluded.





