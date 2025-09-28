 
Pakistan part of Trump-led efforts for Gaza peace, says PM Shehbaz

Premier Shehbaz expresses prayers for peace in Gaza and calls for an end to the conflict

Web Desk
September 28, 2025

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif speaking to overseas Pakistanis in London alongside Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, on September 28, 2025. — Geo News
  • Premier hails overseas Pakistanis as national asset.
  • PM Shehbaz says Pakistan defeated enemy with unity.
  • Dar hopeful Trump-Muslim leaders talks will succeed.

LONDON: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said Pakistan was part of United States President Donald Trump’s efforts to bring peace to Palestine and end oppression against the people of Gaza, Radio Pakistan reported.

Speaking to overseas Pakistanis in London alongside Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, PM Shehbaz said he had effectively conveyed the concerns of the Pakistani people at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), where both the Kashmir dispute and the situation in Gaza were raised.

“We have won the war and inflicted a decisive defeat on the enemy [India],” he declared, adding that Pakistan is now advancing on diplomatic, economic, and military fronts through sincere and coordinated teamwork.

The prime minister described expatriates as a valuable national asset, praising their role in supporting Pakistan’s development. “You are great Pakistanis serving your country with dedication,” he told the audience.

PM Shehbaz noted that just a few years ago, the economy was struggling, but now stability and growth had set in. “Every team needs a captain, but if ten players do not play their role, the captain cannot do anything,” he said, emphasising teamwork as the foundation of national progress.

Highlighting Palestine, PM Shehbaz expressed his prayers for peace in Gaza and called for an end to the conflict, noting that more than 64,000 Palestinians had been martyred in Israel’s ongoing onslaught.

He added that Pakistan’s relations with the United States had improved following his constructive meeting with President Trump, which he hoped would further strengthen bilateral ties.

Deputy Prime Minister Dar, in his remarks, said that global forums had acknowledged Pakistan’s strenuous economic efforts.

He pointed out that interest rates had dropped from 22% to 11% and inflation had fallen to 5%. Dar also revealed that an important meeting had taken place between President Trump and Muslim leaders on the Gaza issue, expressing hope for a positive outcome.

Dar recalled that during Nawaz Sharif’s tenure, Pakistan had been the world’s 24th largest economy and stressed that the current government had prevented the country from defaulting. He added that the ongoing measures would help the economy further improve.

