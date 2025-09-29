'Do something in Sindh at least', CM Maryam lambasts critics on Punjab progress

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz addressing a ceremony in Faisalabad, on September 28, 2025. — Screengrab via Geo News

Punjab CM announces 150 electric buses for Faisalabad.

Metro bus construction in Faisalabad to begin soon.

Rawalpindi to get modern electric trains, says CM.



Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has said that if others carried out development in Sindh, she would welcome it, but insisted that “at least something must be done”.

Addressing a ceremony in Faisalabad on Monday, she stressed that Punjab’s progress should not become a source of discomfort for others.

CM Maryam pointed out that Punjab had built motorways, metro bus projects, and the Orange Line, as well as expanded road networks.

“If Punjab speaks about constructing canals, why does it trouble you? Why object to Punjab’s initiatives?” she asked, adding that when her government provided relief in electricity bills, some went to the IMF with complaints.

The provincial chief executive underlined that she could list “hundreds of projects” launched in Punjab, while criticising those who, she said, interfered in provincial matters unnecessarily. “My water, my money — what pain does that cause anyone? Those advising Punjab should keep their advice to themselves,” she remarked.

Maryam announced that Punjab is providing modern transport facilities, including 150 new electric buses for the Faisalabad division, and pledged that metro bus construction in the city would begin in the coming weeks. She added that electric buses would also reach Jhang and Chiniot, while Rawalpindi would soon get modern electric trains.

She said the fare for the new buses had been fixed at just Rs20 so as not to burden citizens. “Punjab is providing its people with transport comparable to Europe.”

She also warned that criticism of Punjab or its people would not be tolerated. “I always welcome constructive criticism, but Punjab knows how to defend its citizens,” she added.

Highlighting the broader political landscape, the chief minister recalled the loyalty of party leaders during difficult times for PML-N President Nawaz Sharif, and condemned what she called baseless cases against Rana Sanaullah, a senior PML-N leader.

She said the names of Nawaz and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would go down in history as the architects behind Pakistan’s development.

CM Maryam further accused opponents of encouraging abusive politics and attacks, saying they were now facing the consequences of their own actions. “Our focus is service to the people, not hostility.”

Referring to resource allocation, she said all four provinces received equal shares under the NFC Award, yet Punjab was being unfairly criticised. “Punjab never interfered in your matters, so do not interfere in ours. Your only solution for every problem is begging bowl politics,” she quipped.

She concluded by asserting her right to utilise Punjab’s water resources for the people. “I had no intention of stealing water; I only wanted to use Punjab’s water to cultivate Cholistan. When it comes to the rights of Punjab and its people, Maryam Nawaz will never step back,” she vowed.