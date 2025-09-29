 
Light rain likely in Karachi tomorrow under deep depression over Gjurat: PMD

Meteorologist expects temperatures in the metropolis to return to normal in the coming days

Web Desk
September 29, 2025

The picture shows II Chundrigar Road in Karachi on April 14, 2024. — Geo.tv
The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast light rain in Karachi tomorrow afternoon (Tuesday) as a deep depression currently lingers over Indian Gujarat, intensifying heat in the city.

Spokesperson for the department said temperatures in Karachi may touch 40 degrees Celsius today. Meteorologist Anjum Nazir noted that the depression may reach the Arabian Sea by October 1, carrying a 50% chance of further intensification before moving westwards towards Oman.

He clarified that the system is not likely to develop into a cyclone and is expected to dissipate into the deep sea after October 4. In the meantime, rain is expected at a few places, including Thatta, Sujawal, Tharparkar and Umerkot, while Karachi may experience post-monsoon showers after a long time.

Nazir said temperatures in Karachi will return to normal in the coming days. However, he cautioned that October is considered among the hottest months for the city and heatwaves with readings above 40°C remain possible.

The Met Office added that sea surface temperatures in the western Arabian Sea are currently below normal, though in the coming years, more cyclones than usual may form. For the present year, officials said, reduced winter rainfall is expected, and severe cold conditions are unlikely.

Karachi saw light rain and patches of drizzle earlier this month on the early morning of September 16.

Light showers were reported from II Chundrigar Road, Saddar, Garden and adjoining localities as commuters made their way to work.

According to the PMD, the rainfall was triggered by moist winds and sea clouds moving in from the Arabian Sea.

From September 8 to 10, heavy rains left large swathes of the city submerged, rivers overflowing, and hundreds of residents displaced.

The Lyari and Malir rivers, along with several smaller streams, had overflowed during the previous spell, inundating low-lying neighbourhoods and prompting emergency rescue operations.

In some of the worst-hit areas, water entered homes, forcing families to take shelter elsewhere. The city also reported multiple deaths from drowning in the overflowing Gadap River.

