Colin Farrell on 'The Batman 2': 'Stakes are high'

Colin Farrell teases upcoming 'The Batman' sequel

As The Batman Part II is set to begin shooting, Colin Farrell, who plays The Penguin in the movie, says the sequel is "deeper and scarier."



In a chat with The Hollywood Reporter, he says his role in the upcoming movie is even smaller compared to his part in the original movie. "I’ve got an even smaller role in this one. But I’m OK with that."

However, he adds, "I’ve read the script, from start to finish, and I can’t say much about it. But it’s deeper, scarier, the stakes are bigger. I’m really excited to see it."

Elsewhere in the interview, he looks back at the moment he was cast as Penguin in The Batman.

He explains this special moment as “that child in Dublin who used to draw Batman signals on his jeans.”

The Fantastic Beasts star also recalls that at first he did not grasp what director Matt Reeves had in mind for his villainous character.

“I was so excited when I got the script and then I read it and was like ‘I’ve only got five scenes,'” he notes. “I didn’t really get it either. I thought he was a bit silly, a bit of a putz.”

But when he saw Penguin’s mockup look, Colin recounts, “I’ll never forget it. Matt went: ‘Come in, come in.’ And he opened up his laptop and showed it to me. The first time I saw it, the cogs crunched. Everything in the script became clear,"

"Every little pockmark. The character was ferocious looking, but I could imagine every aspect of the character’s life, even moving ones. It just gave me so much information," the star concludes.

The Batman 2 will hit cinemas on October 1, 2027.