Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson makes shocking move to be 'taken seriously as an actor'

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson wants to be seen in Hollywood

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson sparked concern among fans after his latest move.

The wrestler turned actor unveiled a dramatic leaner figure at the Venice International Film Festival earlier this month. Onlookers were stunned when Johnson appeared at the red carpet nearly 60 pounds lighter.

Now, insiders have revealed that the transformation is part of his preparation for The Smashing Machine, a biopic in which he portrays MMA fighter Mark Kerr, who struggled with opioid addiction at the height of his career.

The source told RadarOnline, "Dwayne's very regulated. He's a total pro who knows his body inside and out."

They went on to add, "That's a big reason why he's dropped the weight – he wants to shed the beefcake look for a while and go for parts that will enable him to be taken more seriously as an actor."

This comes after Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson revealed to the New York Times, "The truth is, I looked around a few years ago and I started to think, 'Am I living my dream.'"

"'Or am I living other people's dreams?'" the actor added.

It is worth mentioning that The Rock also received a standing ovation at the Venice International Film Festival for The Smashing Machine.