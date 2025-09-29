Prince William hosts foreign royal at Windsor Castle

Kensington Palace on Monday said that Prince William welcomed The Crown Prince of Kuwait His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Sabah to Windsor.

In a video shared on the Prince and Princess of Wales's social media accounts, William is seen welcoming his guests to Windsor Castle.

Before the meeting between the two royals, the guest was accorded a warm welcome upon his arrival.

According to a separate announcement , the Prince of Wales also chaired a "Duchy of Cornwall Prince's Council meeting".

No further details of William's engagement were released by the palace.

Established in 1337, the Duchy of Cornwall is a well-managed private estate and its revenues are currently passed to The Prince of Wales.

The Duchy was created to provide a source of income for the heir, allowing them financial independence and resources for their public, charitable, and private activities.

The Duchy is a unique entity, neither a corporation, company, trust, nor settlement, and is managed independently.