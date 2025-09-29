 
Geo News

Prince William hosts foreign royal at Windsor Castle

Kensington Palace on Monday released a video of Prince William receiving his guest

By
Web Desk
|

September 29, 2025

Prince William hosts foreign royal at Windsor Castle
Prince William hosts foreign royal at Windsor Castle

Kensington Palace on Monday said that Prince William welcomed The Crown Prince of Kuwait His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Sabah to Windsor.

In a video shared on the Prince and Princess of Wales's social media accounts, William is seen welcoming his guests to Windsor Castle.

Before the meeting between the two royals, the guest was accorded a warm welcome upon his arrival.

According to a separate announcement , the Prince of Wales also chaired a "Duchy of Cornwall Prince's Council meeting".

No further details of William's engagement were released by the palace.

Established in 1337, the Duchy of Cornwall is a well-managed private estate and its revenues are currently passed to The Prince of Wales.

The Duchy was created to provide a source of income for the heir, allowing them financial independence and resources for their public, charitable, and private activities.

The Duchy is a unique entity, neither a corporation, company, trust, nor settlement, and is managed independently.  

Prince William desperate to take action against THIS royal family member video
Prince William desperate to take action against THIS royal family member
George, Charlotte and Louis steps into Hogwarts: Is uncle Harry the real Half-Blood Prince?
George, Charlotte and Louis steps into Hogwarts: Is uncle Harry the real Half-Blood Prince?
Sarah Ferguson slammed by biographer responsible for Prince Andrew tell all
Sarah Ferguson slammed by biographer responsible for Prince Andrew tell all
Who are Prince Harry's 'Men in Grey Suits'?
Who are Prince Harry's 'Men in Grey Suits'?
Meghan Markle dubbed most 'amazing, loving human'
Meghan Markle dubbed most 'amazing, loving human'
Palace fuels intrigue over future Queen's viral photo with European prince
Palace fuels intrigue over future Queen's viral photo with European prince
Kate Middleton, Prince William all set to make big decision after 11 years
Kate Middleton, Prince William all set to make big decision after 11 years
Buckingham Palace releases official statement after Harry leaves King Charles 'saddened' video
Buckingham Palace releases official statement after Harry leaves King Charles 'saddened'