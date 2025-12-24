Doctor reveals Harry, Meghan’s efforts for family member health crisis

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had cut no corners when it came to the health emergency of a beloved member of their family, especially when they were trying to keep a low profile.

Earlier this year, the Duchess of Sussex shared that she lost a close companion of hers, who had been through thick and thin, especially when the royal rift began simmering.

UK’s leading orthopaedic-neuro veterinary surgeons, Professor Noel Fitzpatrick, recounted rare details from the time Meghan had brought her pet beagle, Guy, after he had met with a terrible accident.

“Meghan rang me from Canada, where she was living at the time, to say Guy, her beagle, had escaped and had been found with two busted ‘wrists’ [the carpus],” he narrated to The Times. “Would I operate? I agreed and she brought him over.”

He shared that the duke and duchess “sat on the floor” as the surgery went on. “We had cake. Guy was fixed. He lived until January this year and I had a wonderful note of gratitude from Meghan, which was sweet.”

Meghan had adopted Guy in 2015, before she met Prince Harry. However, he had been with her until January of this year. The As Ever founder shared the sad news with a heartfelt note and shared the role Dr Fitzpatrick had played in changing their lives.