Princess Beatrice heartbreak as scandal hampers future 

Eleen Bukhari
September 30, 2025

Princess Beatrice is devastated as her hopes to become a working member of the Royal Family have been snubbed.

The York Princess, whose parents, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson have been spotted in a deep connection with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, is upset over the turn of events.

A source close to the princess told the Daily Mail: "Beatrice does want to be a working royal and she wants to do royal events to help her uncle because she'd enjoy them and she would be good at the job. Charles apparently appreciates this... There had at one stage been a feeling that Bea could have been lined up one day."

They continued: "She's never put a foot wrong, don't forget – and she shouldn't be punished for the sins of her father. But the King's courtiers are concerned Andrew could try to 'get in via the back door' by exerting influence over her."

Meanwhile, expert Jennie Bond tells Mirror

She said: "As for Beatrice and Eugenie, anyone with a heart must surely feel sorry for them. It seems they have had to witness their parents' public humiliation time and again. And that must be incredibly hard when you love someone."

Jennie continued: "There's no doubt that Sarah has been a brilliant mother to her girls, and they will protect her and love her through thick and thin. And that's just as well, because this really is worse than anything Sarah has been through before. And I fear there is more to come."

