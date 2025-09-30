Prince William's family members trigger escalating tension behind the scenes

Prince William turns anguished over lack of support on key issue

Prince William has made up his mind about his uncle Prince Andrew and its causing him unending annoycance to the point where he’s just itching to put his foot down, its believed.

Insight into the nitty gritty behind the scenes of the Royal Family’s stance on the disgraced Duke of York has been shared by a well placed insider.

The source shared everything in a conversation with Closer magazine and it featured them saying, “Prince William can’t stand his uncle Andrew and would love to see him booted from the royal household for good, but he’s not getting much support as he’d like from other family members and it’s causing escalating tension behind the scenes.”

“He thinks it’s ridiculous that Andrew is still being tolerated and invited to certain functions, he wouldn’t allow his uncle to darken any royal door at this point.”

“There’s little doubt William will put his foot down and spare Andrew no mercy once he does become King down the line but William’s hands are tied right now, and it’s causing him no end of annoyance.”

For those unversed, the issues plaguing Prince Andrew are those in regards to Jeffrey Epstein, who the disgraced Duke is said to be connected with.

The known sex offender and Prince Andrew are said to know each other from the past, and a late accuser of of the Duke, Virginia Giuffre has alleged time and time again that she was made to have inappropriate relationships with Prince Andrew at the age of 17, after being sex trafficked by Epstein.