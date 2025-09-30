Seven Indian-sponsored terrorists 'killed' in Khuzdar IBO

Soldiers patrol amid a military operation on July 9, 2014. — AFP/File

IEDs and US-made automatic weapons recovered.

Grenades, ammunition and motorcycles also seized.

Forces deploy ground units and helicopters.

KHUZDAR: Security forces killed seven Indian-sponsored terrorists in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the Zehri area of Balochistan's Khuzdar district, security sources said on Tuesday.

According to the sources, the security terrorists carried out the operation on the reported presence of "terrorists belonging to Indian proxy, Fitna al Hindustan”. During the operation, seven terrorists have been killed so far, while ten others sustained injuries, they added.

Security forces also recovered improvised explosive devices (IEDs), transmitters, and US-made automatic weapons from the killed terrorists. Grenades, ammunition, and motorcycles were also seized during the operation.

The sources added that security forces further neutralised an IED planted by the terrorists at the Badukash bridge. The operation, they added, involved the use of both ground troops and helicopters.

The Khuzdar IBO comes days after four terrorists belonging to the Indian proxy "Fitna al Hindustan" were killed in the same district on September 18.

In May this year, the government designated all terrorist organisations in Balochistan as Fitna al Hindustan.

The country has witnessed a surge in cross-border terror incidents since Taliban rulers returned to Afghanistan in 2021, particularly in the bordering provinces of KP and Balochistan.

In August, the incidents surged by 74% compared to July, according to a report by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS). The Islamabad-based think tank recorded 194 fatalities from militant attacks during the month.

Earlier in the day, a deadly blast struck near the Frontier Corps headquarters on Quetta’s Zarghoon Road on Tuesday afternoon, martyring at least 10 people, including two FC personnel and injuring more than 20.

The explosion was followed by intense gunfire, sparking chaos and fear across the area. Security sources said that the blast was a suicide bombing carried out using an explosives-laden vehicle by Indian-sponsored terrorists dressed as FC personnel.