 
Geo News

Seven Indian-sponsored terrorists 'killed' in Khuzdar IBO

Ten militants were injured during IBO conducted by security forces, say sources

By
Zarmeen Zehra
|

September 30, 2025

Soldiers patrol amid a military operation on July 9, 2014. — AFP/File
Soldiers patrol amid a military operation on July 9, 2014. — AFP/File
  • IEDs and US-made automatic weapons recovered.
  • Grenades, ammunition and motorcycles also seized.
  • Forces deploy ground units and helicopters.

KHUZDAR: Security forces killed seven Indian-sponsored terrorists in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the Zehri area of Balochistan's Khuzdar district, security sources said on Tuesday.

According to the sources, the security terrorists carried out the operation on the reported presence of "terrorists belonging to Indian proxy, Fitna al Hindustan”. During the operation, seven terrorists have been killed so far, while ten others sustained injuries, they added.

Security forces also recovered improvised explosive devices (IEDs), transmitters, and US-made automatic weapons from the killed terrorists. Grenades, ammunition, and motorcycles were also seized during the operation.

The sources added that security forces further neutralised an IED planted by the terrorists at the Badukash bridge. The operation, they added, involved the use of both ground troops and helicopters.

The Khuzdar IBO comes days after four terrorists belonging to the Indian proxy "Fitna al Hindustan" were killed in the same district on September 18.

In May this year, the government designated all terrorist organisations in Balochistan as Fitna al Hindustan.

The country has witnessed a surge in cross-border terror incidents since Taliban rulers returned to Afghanistan in 2021, particularly in the bordering provinces of KP and Balochistan.

In August, the incidents surged by 74% compared to July, according to a report by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS). The Islamabad-based think tank recorded 194 fatalities from militant attacks during the month.

Earlier in the day, a deadly blast struck near the Frontier Corps headquarters on Quetta’s Zarghoon Road on Tuesday afternoon, martyring at least 10 people, including two FC personnel and injuring more than 20.

The explosion was followed by intense gunfire, sparking chaos and fear across the area. Security sources said that the blast was a suicide bombing carried out using an explosives-laden vehicle by Indian-sponsored terrorists dressed as FC personnel.

At UN, Pakistan pledges constructive role in US peace plan for Palestine video
At UN, Pakistan pledges constructive role in US peace plan for Palestine
Imprisoned Pakistani national repatriated from India via Attari-Wagah border
Imprisoned Pakistani national repatriated from India via Attari-Wagah border
PM Shehbaz, Field Marshal Munir fully back Gaza peace plan: Trump
PM Shehbaz, Field Marshal Munir fully back Gaza peace plan: Trump
NA adopts resolution condemning Imran Khan's conduct towards senior journalist
NA adopts resolution condemning Imran Khan's conduct towards senior journalist
'Do something in Sindh at least', CM Maryam lambasts critics on Punjab progress video
'Do something in Sindh at least', CM Maryam lambasts critics on Punjab progress
Court issues non-bailable arrest warrant for CM Gandapur in audio leak case
Court issues non-bailable arrest warrant for CM Gandapur in audio leak case
Climate finance will be first casualty of rising global militarism, says expert
Climate finance will be first casualty of rising global militarism, says expert
Light rain likely in Karachi today: PMD
Light rain likely in Karachi today: PMD