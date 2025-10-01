 
Sana Javed exposes fake 'verified' account on Facebook

Fake page uses her name, photo and features blue verification badge

October 01, 2025

An undated picture of Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik (left) and his wife Sana Javed. — Facebook/@SanaJavedOfficial
Pakistani actor Sana Javed has warned the public about a fake Meta-verified Facebook page impersonating her, asking followers to be cautious.

The Khaani starlet, who is the wife of former Pakistan cricket team captain Shoaib Malik, took to Instagram and shared two screenshots — one is her official Facebook page, while the other is fake.

The fake page, named "Sana Javed," uses her name and photo and features a blue verification badge. Surprisingly, it has amassed more followers than her official one, with over 1.7 million followers — around 500,000 more than her official page, which has over 1.2 million followers.

This collage shows screenshots from Sana Javeds official Instagram story. — Instagram@sanajaved. official
The actor posted a screenshot of the fake Facebook profile, which uses her name, photo, and a blue verification badge.

“Alert, This is a fake page, and I am unsure how it was verified,” the Mehrunisa V Lub U actor wrote in her Instagram story. 

“Please refrain from sharing any statements or content from this account. I have already reported it and escalated the matter to the concerned authorities. They will be soon taking appropriate action against this fraudulent page.”

Sana made it clear that she does not control or support anything posted on the fake page and asked her followers to stay alert.

