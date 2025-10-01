 
OGDCL discovers gas condensate from Sindh's Khairpur

Discovery will contribute to reducing gap between energy supply and demand, says OGDCL

October 01, 2025

OGDCL workers can be seen working in a gas field in this undated image. — X@ogdclofficial
  • Well produced significant quantities of hydrocarbons, says OGDCL.
  • Company expects 22.5 MMSCFD gas, 690 barrels of condensate per day.
  • Company says well was drilled down to 3,800m depth on June 30.

The Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has announced the discovery of gas condensate from a well in the district Khairpur of Sindh, which the company said will contribute to reducing the gap between energy supply and demand through indigenous resources.

"The well was spudded on June 30, 2025, and drilled down to a depth of 3,800 meters in Sembar Formation, using OGDCL’s in-house expertise in collaboration with its Joint Venture Partner. Based on wireline log interpretations, two Drill Stem Tests (DSTs) were carried out in the Lower Goru Formation (Massive and Basal Sands)," the OGDCL said in a press statement.

It added that the first DST was conducted in Massive Sand while the second DST was conducted in Basal Sand. The statement read that in both the DSTs, the well produced "significant quantities" of hydrocarbons with a combined production potential of 22.5 MMSCFD gas and 690 barrels of condensate per day (BCD) at 32/64” choke.

The company termed the latest discovery of gas condensate a valuable addition to the energy sector of the country to overcome the energy crisis.

"This discovery from the Lower Goru Formation (Massive and Basal Sands) marks another success in the Bitrism Exploration License. It will contribute to reducing the gap between energy supply and demand through indigenous resources and will add to the hydrocarbon reserves base of OGDCL and of the country."

