Pakistan, UAE vow to deepen bilateral ties

State minister Bilal Azhar Kayani calls on UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi

October 01, 2025

State minister Bilal Azhar Kayani meets UAE president in Abu Dhabi. — WAM
Minister of State for Finance and Railways, Bilal Azhar Kayani, called on UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at the Presidential Palace Qasr Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, Kayani conveyed warm greetings and best wishes from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to the Emirati leader and the people of the UAE.

He also reiterated the prime minister’s invitation for the UAE president to undertake an official visit to Pakistan.

Expressing appreciation, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed conveyed sincere regards for Pakistan’s leadership and people.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to further deepening the longstanding, brotherly relations between Pakistan and the UAE.

Minister Kayani is currently visiting Abu Dhabi to participate in the three-day Global Rail Transport Infrastructure Exhibition and Conference (GRTIEC), organised by Etihad Rail, where he is representing Pakistan in discussions on regional connectivity and infrastructure development.

